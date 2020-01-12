Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Canada's Trudeau to attend Iran crash victim memorial in hard-hit Edmonton

Reuters Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set on Sunday to attend what is expected to be the country's largest memorial to the victims of a Ukrainian airliner shot down in Iran in a disaster that killed 57 Canadians, mainly of Iranian descent.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau

Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau 01:15

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday that "evidence" indicated that a Ukrainian jet that crashed the day before in Iran killing many Iranian-Canadians was "shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile."

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran must be held accountable for shooting down plane -Canada's Trudeau [Video]Iran must be held accountable for shooting down plane -Canada's Trudeau

Families of the 176 people killed when Iran admittedly shot down a Ukrainian airliner deserve justice, accountability, answers, closure and compensation, a distraught Canadian Prime Minister Justin..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published

San Diego student killed in Iran plane crash remembered by friends [Video]San Diego student killed in Iran plane crash remembered by friends

San Diego student killed in Iran plane crash remembered by friends

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Canada's Trudeau says Iran must take full responsibility for shooting down passenger jet

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said Iran must take full responsibility and be held accountable for shooting down a Ukrainian plane and...
Reuters Also reported by •BBC News

Canada wants big role in Iran crash probe despite lack of diplomatic ties: Trudeau

Canada expects to play a big role in Iran's probe of an airliner crash that killed 63 Canadians even though the two nations do not have diplomatic ties, Prime...
Reuters Also reported by •Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.