Philippines volcano: Taal spews lava as 'hazardous eruption' feared

BBC News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Authorities have warned that a "hazardous eruption" could take place "within hours or days".
 The Taal Volcano in the Philippines is erupting today (January 12th), according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. A video showed a plume of grey ash rising into the sky.

Philippines’ Taal Volcano Spews Lava as Sudden Eruption Forces Thousands to Flee


TIME

Philippines: Volcano spews lava as eruption risk looms

Red-hot lava has started gushing from the Taal Volcano in the Philippines, with authorities warning of a potential "hazardous explosive eruption" still to come....
Deutsche Welle

gislainefavier1

gislainefavier RT @AFP: Philippines on alert for "explosive eruption" of volcano south of Manila https://t.co/L6WdtrqVqK 📸 Ted Aljibe snaps a shot of a… 8 seconds ago

annsay_55

Muhammad H’ann RT @TIME: The Philippines' Taal volcano spews lava after a sudden eruption forced thousands to flee https://t.co/HCVLQ6nH6T 1 minute ago

LynneAShapiro

Lynne A Shapiro Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' after Taal Volcano spews ash near Manila (Via azfamily)j https://t.co/E0OZ0kWeIu 1 minute ago

jetcitystar

Isaac ✈ Alexander RT @AsianAviation: Manila airport suspends flights, thousands evacuate as Taal Volcano in Philippines spews ash https://t.co/kIEiq6TOI6 2 minutes ago

KitKat_crazycat

Mae Sanger RT @RedTRaccoon: Philippines' Taal Volcano Spews Lava as Sudden Eruption Forces Thousands to Flee https://t.co/CBNzYNQ6Rz 2 minutes ago

sedona_snow

Sedona snow RT @Spy_Stations: Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' after Taal Volcano spews ash near Manila https://t.co/v56GRgylIa 3 minutes ago

shanmugam_18

shanmuga Pillai RT @NH_India: At least 7,742 people were evacuated on Monday as the #Taal volcano in the #Philippines started spewing lava, while the ash f… 4 minutes ago

