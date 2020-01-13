Philippines volcano: Taal spews lava as 'hazardous eruption' feared
|
|
Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Authorities have warned that a "hazardous eruption" could take place "within hours or days".
|
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
Philippines Taal Volcano spews steam and ash 00:42
The Taal Volcano in the Philippines is erupting today (January 12th), according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. A video showed a plume of grey ash rising into the sky.
|
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this