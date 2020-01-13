ATP Cup 2020: Rafael Nadal urges tennisorganisers to compromise on one 'World Cup'

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

After walking off following another hardcourt loss to Novak Djokovic , allowing Serbia to level the final after Roberto Bautista Agut won the opening singles for Spain, Nadal urged the men's tennis tour and the sport's international governing body to form one major team tournament. "I think it's a great competition but ... I can't change my mind that two World Cups (within two months) is not real," the top-ranked Nadal said. "We need to find a way to fix it and we need to find a...


