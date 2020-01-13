Queen to host crisis summit on Prince Harry and Meghan's future
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Queen Elizabeth is set to hold face-to-face talks with Prince Harry for the first time since he and his wife, Meghan, unveiled their controversial plan to walk away from royal roles — at a dramatic family summit meant to chart a future course for the couple.
Royal expert and Prince Harry biographer Penny Junor speaks on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's split with the royal family and what implications it may have going forward. Speaking in London, Ms Junor..
