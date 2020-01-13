Global  

Queen to host crisis summit on Prince Harry and Meghan's future

CBC.ca Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth is set to hold face-to-face talks with Prince Harry for the first time since he and his wife, Meghan, unveiled their controversial plan to walk away from royal roles — at a dramatic family summit meant to chart a future course for the couple.
 The Duke of Sussex will come face to face with the Queen later as senior royals race to thrash out plans for Harry and Meghan’s future. The historic meeting at the Queen’s private Sandringham estate will be the first time Harry has met with his grandmother, the Prince of Wales and Duke of...

Harry and Meghan could ‘go rogue’ if they are rejected during meeting says biographer [Video]Harry and Meghan could ‘go rogue’ if they are rejected during meeting says biographer

Royal expert and Prince Harry biographer Penny Junor speaks on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's split with the royal family and what implications it may have going forward. Speaking in London, Ms Junor..

Royal Family Saga Continues [Video]Royal Family Saga Continues

England's Queen Elizabeth II says the royal family has agreed on a "period of transition" for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is set to hold talks Monday with Prince Harry for the first time since he and his wife, Meghan, unveiled their...
Seattle Times

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is preparing for a crisis family meeting to work out a future for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, after their dramatic decision...
Newsday

