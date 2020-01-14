Global  

MGM Resorts selling MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay for about $2.5B

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International is selling the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay resorts and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip to a joint venture for about $2.5 billion. The joint venture includes private-equity and real estate company Blackstone Group and MGM Growth Properties LLC. The joint venture will be owned 50.1% by […]
