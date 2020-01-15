Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hellebuyck’s 41 saves leads Jets past Canucks 4-0

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice, Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves for his fourth shutout of the season, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 on Tuesday night to snap a six-game losing streak at home. It was the 18th shutout of Hellebuyck’s career and gave him the franchise record for […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NHLJets3

NHL Jets Hellebuyck's 41 saves leads Jets past Canucks 4-0 https://t.co/fhZkcJODjh 7 minutes ago

TwoOldPucks

Two Old Pucks Hockey Chat Hellebuyck's 41 saves leads Jets past Canucks 4-0 https://t.co/q9OmDCEykz 7 minutes ago

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Hellebuyck's 41 saves leads Jets past Canucks 4-0 - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/yynj3pmMTC https://t.co/9kAOpHuLZQ 25 minutes ago

AnnetteHernan88

AnnetteHernandez "Hellebuyck's 41 Saves Leads Jets Past Canucks 4-0" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/HOu92zWOwR 40 minutes ago

puckooler

PUCKOOLER https://t.co/holMsUp6Pm Hellebuyck's 41 saves leads Jets past Canucks 4-0 https://t.co/E8yVIkEjK5 https://t.co/5XLtwFOTWB 56 minutes ago

AmbroseGier

Ambrose Gier "Hellebuyck's 41 Saves Leads Jets Past Canucks 4-0" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/HFLN6UmWMU 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.