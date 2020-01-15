Hellebuyck’s 41 saves leads Jets past Canucks 4-0 Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice, Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves for his fourth shutout of the season, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 on Tuesday night to snap a six-game losing streak at home. It was the 18th shutout of Hellebuyck’s career and gave him the franchise record for […] 👓 View full article

