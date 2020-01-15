Global  

Russian PM submits resignation to Putin: Tass report

CBC.ca Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev submitted his resignation to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, Tass news agency reports.
News video: Russian government dissolved - Prime Minister Medvedev

Russian government dissolved - Prime Minister Medvedev 01:08

 The unexpected announcement, which came shortly after Putin proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament, means Russia will also get a new prime minister.

Report: Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin

MOSCOW (AP) — The Tass news agency reports that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev submitted his resignation to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday....
Seattle Times

Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev submits resignation to President Vladimir Putin

The Tass news agency reports that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev submitted his resignation to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
France 24


Tweets about this

JulE4422

Julie - (Text TRUMP to 88022) RT @BeholdIsrael: Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev Submits Resignation to Putin-Raising Questions About Putin’s Long-term Agenda http… 17 minutes ago

yeminkus

Yehuda Minkus RT @ynetnews: Report: Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin - https://t.co/FjdkwEikxv 45 minutes ago

mut122

Russell Ellis RT @EugeneVDebs3: The Entire Russian Government Has Resigned https://t.co/sQ9ylVK2Ul via @thedailybeast | Putin is just so much more compet… 47 minutes ago

ArnoldJAragon

Arnold  RT @BNONews: BREAKING: Russian government submits resignation to President Putin, PM Medvedev says 53 minutes ago

HelpforBear

C. R. RT @MyStateline: SHOCK: The entire Russian government is resigning after President Vladimir Putin proposed a constitutional overhaul Wednes… 57 minutes ago

JCJ417

Julia RT @cooljim198: The Entire Russian Government Has Resigned https://t.co/9wNkL4D6o6 via @thedailybeast 1 hour ago

wavlovr1

Jim Bob RT @mill123and: America , is there someone in the White House who would like to do this too? Arrange the constitution to be #Dictatorforlif… 1 hour ago

cooljim198

James Caffrey The Entire Russian Government Has Resigned https://t.co/9wNkL4D6o6 via @thedailybeast 2 hours ago

