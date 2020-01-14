Global  

What is an impeachment manager and what do they do?

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Managers will present the case for impeachment against President Donald Trump – much like prosecutors in a criminal trial.
News video: Nancy Pelosi Picks Rep. Jason Crow As Impeachment Manager For House Of Representatives

Nancy Pelosi Picks Rep. Jason Crow As Impeachment Manager For House Of Representatives 00:22

 Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado's 6th Congressional District, will be an impeachment manager for the House of Representatives.

As Lead Impeachment Manager, Adam Schiff Brings Experience and Controversy

In Representative Adam B. Schiff, Speaker Pelosi has chosen a lead impeachment manager who knows the case against President Trump but has become a lightning rod...
NYTimes.com

Hakeem Jeffries Moves to Center Stage as Impeachment Manager


TIME Also reported by •NYTimes.com

bibisbarn

bibisbarn RT @LizRNC: Man, Adam Schiff was really ready for his close up He's now played: Lead fact witness Acted as an "independent" counsel Lead… 8 seconds ago

PatrickSegura

Patrick Segura RT @BonnieR89950847: So we have a fact witness and colluder as a manager of the impeachment trial...what a***circus...definitely down a… 26 seconds ago

jsphoto2009

jsphoto @kylegriffin1 What’s an impeachment manager 58 seconds ago

CindyJo74015980

TitanUp Serious question: what exactly is an “impeachment manager”, what do they do, & why does the House get any represent… https://t.co/2Szrmxcc20 2 minutes ago

LettyNTovar1

MissyLettyMillions RT @CBSEveningNews: "If McConnell makes this the first trial in history without witnesses, it will be exposed for what it is and that is an… 2 minutes ago

evamckend

Eva McKend In my follow up question on what Pelosi was looking for in an #impeachment manager, @RepJeffries told me, “Broadest… https://t.co/DzjMa37B3f 2 minutes ago

MeanLin1

Lino Miani...Unofficial🇺🇸 I’m also pretty uninterested in studying up on the matter. I figure: 1) I know what a trial looks like 2) I assume… https://t.co/lW8SDA9sKE 2 minutes ago

DeputyMoonman

Brandon Lawson RT @joelpollak: What happens when a manager / prosecutor is also called as a witness? @RepAdamSchiff may soon find out! #impeachment 3 minutes ago

