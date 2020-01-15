Global  

Pressure building on rural north Mississippi dam

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A rain-swollen lake in rural north Mississippi rose at least a foot overnight, keeping heavy pressure on a dam that is in danger of failing, state and local officials said Wednesday. An inspection of the Oktibbeha County Lake dam on Tuesday led to warnings that it was in danger of failing […]
Officials: Dam at Mississippi lake could soon fail

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Heavy rains could cause the failure of a dam in a rural northeastern Mississippi county as officials on Tuesday urged residents to...
Seattle Times


