Pressure building on rural north Mississippi dam

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A rain-swollen lake in rural north Mississippi rose at least a foot overnight, keeping heavy pressure on a dam that is in danger of failing, state and local officials said Wednesday. An inspection of the Oktibbeha County Lake dam on Tuesday led to warnings that it was in danger of failing […] 👓 View full article

