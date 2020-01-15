Global  

Whitney Houston among six Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

Reuters Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Late superstar Whitney Houston and five other artists and bands, living and dead - and representing a wide range of musical genres, including pop, electronica and rap - were unveiled on Wednesday as this year's inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
