Tennessee lawmakers OK bill allowing adoption agencies to deny gay couples

Gov. Bill Lee's office on Tuesday afternoon confirmed that the governor would be signing the bill as soon as it reaches his desk.



Recent related news from verified sources Anti-LGBT adoption bill heads to Tennessee governor NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers kicked off the first day of the 2020 legislative session Tuesday by approving a proposal that would assure...

Seattle Times 1 day ago



Tennessee just passed a bill to stop same-sex parents from adopting The Tennessee state senate has started out the year by signing a bill that will allow faith-based adoption and foster agencies the ability to discriminate...

PinkNews 9 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this