Russia's cabinet resigns and it's all part of Putin's plan

WorldNews Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Russia's cabinet resigns and it's all part of Putin's plan(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Regina Smyth, Indiana University (THE CONVERSATION) Editor’s note: Russia’s prime minister, Dmitry A. Medvedev, and cabinet resigned on Jan. 15. Russian politics are often not what they seem, especially to those in the West. We asked Regina Smyth, a Russia scholar at Indiana University, to help readers understand what’s going on. 1. What just happened? Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been in power for 20 years and faces term limits in 2024, has begun his effort to consolidate control and maintain his hold on power after the next elections. The cabinet and prime...
