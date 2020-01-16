Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump boosts school prayer, faith groups as he rallies base

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
In a bid to solidify his evangelical base, President Donald Trump took steps Thursday to give religious organizations easier access to federal programs and he reaffirmed students’ rights to pray in public schools. Under orders from Trump, nine Cabinet departments proposed rules intended to remove “regulatory burdens” on religious organizations participating in federal programs by […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump slaps 'powerful' sanctions on Iran after strikes [Video]Trump slaps 'powerful' sanctions on Iran after strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump said additional 'punishing' sanctions would be imposed on Tehran after Iranian missiles were fired at bases in Iraq, and renewed his call to other world powers to abandon..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published

'Iran appears to be standing down': Trump [Video]'Iran appears to be standing down': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday Iranian missile strikes on bases in Iraq had not harmed any U.S. troops stationed there and damage was minimal.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump courts religious groups with rules that worry LGBTQ groups

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump unveiled a slew of rule proposals Thursday intended to expand the ability of religious groups to get federal money and to...
Seattle Times

Former Trump Senior Advisor Bizarrely Blames Obama for Iran’s Retaliatory Missile Attack on US-Iraqi Air Base

Former Trump senior adviser *Christian Whiton*, during a Fox News appearance with staunch Trump defender *Lou Dobbs,* bizarrely tried to implicate President...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sandraa38005979

Sandra anderson RT @KWCH12: Trump boosts school prayer, faith groups as he rallies base https://t.co/CqEnbIAy3S #kwch12 https://t.co/UDrLUA1PUy 8 seconds ago

TribLIVE

TribLIVE.com President Donald Trump took steps Thursday to give religious organizations easier access to federal programs and re… https://t.co/J9bFUv1dIp 4 minutes ago

Christina13132

Christina Straight RT @wmbfnews: Trump boosts school prayer, faith groups as he rallies base >> https://t.co/FCuXu9SmCH https://t.co/tCQ3Zp0rt4 11 minutes ago

sparkysrodshop

Bill Park RT @NewsHour: In a bid to solidify his evangelical base, President Trump has taken steps to give religious organizations easier access to f… 12 minutes ago

LancasterDioces

Diocese of Lancaster Trump boosts school prayer, faith groups as he rallies base https://t.co/5oQlMBLLhf 23 minutes ago

koat7news

KOAT.com President Trump boosts school prayer, faith groups as he rallies base https://t.co/cwN3uV81uL 26 minutes ago

4029news

4029news President Trump boosts school prayer, faith groups as he rallies base https://t.co/7aNrz0CmvU 27 minutes ago

wmbfnews

WMBF News Trump boosts school prayer, faith groups as he rallies base >> https://t.co/FCuXu9SmCH https://t.co/tCQ3Zp0rt4 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.