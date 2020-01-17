Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

11 US troops treated for injuries after Iran missile attack

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
U.S. Central Command in the region said in a statement that "several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: How troops in Iraq escaped a devastating attack

How troops in Iraq escaped a devastating attack 02:11

 Nearly eight hours before Iran’s Jan. 8 missile attack on U.S. forces at bases in Iraq, American and Iraqi soldiers at Ain al-Asad air base scrambled to move personnel and weaponry to fortified bunkers. Gavino Garay reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. now says 11 were injured in Iranian attack [Video]U.S. now says 11 were injured in Iranian attack

The United States military said 11 of its troops were injured after an Iranian missile attack on an Iraqi base, with some sent to Germany or Kuwait for &quot;follow-on screening&quot;...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

Protest exercise at NCBC [Video]Protest exercise at NCBC

With the recent Iran missile attack, the Navy Security Forces at the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport performed a simulation protest.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Eleven U.S. troops injured in Jan. 8 Iran missile attack in Iraq: U.S. military

Eleven U.S. troops were treated for concussion symptoms as a result of the Jan. 8 Iranian missile attack on an Iraqi base where U.S. forces were stationed, the...
Reuters

US soldiers 'were hurt' in Iran missile attack on Iraq base

Some troops were transported to Germany, while others were moved to Kuwait, reporting symptoms of concussion. Iran fired dozens of missiles on January 8 and it...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.