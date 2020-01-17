11 US troops treated for injuries after Iran missile attack
U.S. Central Command in the region said in a statement that "several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed."
Nearly eight hours before Iran’s Jan. 8 missile attack on U.S. forces at bases in Iraq, American and Iraqi soldiers at Ain al-Asad air base scrambled to move personnel and weaponry to fortified bunkers. Gavino Garay reports. How troops in Iraq escaped a devastating attack 02:11
U.S. now says 11 were injured in Iranian attack
The United States military said 11 of its troops were injured after an Iranian missile attack on an Iraqi base, with some sent to Germany or Kuwait for "follow-on screening"...
Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:01 Published 4 hours ago
Protest exercise at NCBC
With the recent Iran missile attack, the Navy Security Forces at the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport performed a simulation protest.
Credit: WXXVDT2 Published 2 days ago
