Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies pitcher Justin Lawrence has been suspended for 80 games under the major league drug program following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance. The 25-year-old right-hander tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), the commissioner’s office said Friday. Lawrence has been on the Rockies’ 40-man roster since November 2018 and spent last […] 👓 View full article