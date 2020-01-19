Global  

Meghan's father accuses daughter of 'cheapening' UK's royal family

Reuters Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, has accused his daughter of "cheapening" the British royal family, in part of an interview released a day after Buckingham Palace said Prince Harry and his wife would no longer be working members of the monarchy.
News video: Meghan's Dad says the Sussex's have 'cheapened' the royal family

Meghan's Dad says the Sussex's have 'cheapened' the royal family 01:31

 Thomas Markle, the father of the Duchess of Sussex, is scathing about Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from royal duties. He accused the couple of undermining "one of the greatest long living institutions ever".

