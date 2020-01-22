Global  

Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for defamation over 'Russian asset' remark

euronews Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for defamation over 'Russian asset' remark
News video: Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation

Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation 01:05

 Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation The Hawaii congresswoman's lawsuit claims she has suffered damages estimated in excess of $50 million. The suit alleges former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lied about Gabbard's ties to Russia during a 2019 podcast interview. Clinton said she...

