Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for defamation over 'Russian asset' remark

Recent related videos from verified sources Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Files Defamation Suit Against Hillary Clinton The lawsuit says Clinton's remarks on a podcast have caused Gabbard to lose "$50 million — and counting." Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:56Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Tulsi Gabbard Sues Hillary Clinton for Defamation for ‘Russian Asset’ Comment Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has sued former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for defamation on Wednesday. Gabbard cited Clinton’s...

The Wrap 2 days ago



Tulsi Gabbard Sues Hillary Clinton For Defamation Over 'Russian Asset' Remarks Rep. Tulsi Gabbard filed a defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton Wednesday. [ more › ]

Gothamist 2 days ago





