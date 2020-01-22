Global  

Opening of Trump impeachment trial draws 11 million TV viewers

Reuters Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
About 11 million TV viewers watched the start of the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Tuesday when lawmakers sparred for hours over witnesses and records for the historic proceedings, according to Nielsen ratings data.
News video: Opening Arguments Begin In Impeachment Trial Of President Trump

Opening Arguments Begin In Impeachment Trial Of President Trump 03:22

 Natalie Brand reports on opening arguments after a long night establishing rules for President Trump's impeachment trial (1-21-2020)

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump's Impeachment Trial Viewership Falls 19 Percent Second Day [Video]Trump's Impeachment Trial Viewership Falls 19 Percent Second Day

During the second day of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, about 8.9 million TV viewers watched. The viewership dropped from the roughly 11 million viewers who watched on the first day...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Democrats use words of Trump allies against him in impeachment trial [Video]Democrats use words of Trump allies against him in impeachment trial

Democrats on Thursday pressed their case at U.S. President Donald Trump’s Senate trial for removing him from office by using the words of his own allies against him to make the point that his actions..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 04:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Reporter’s Notebook: Scenes from inside the opening of Trump’s impeachment trial

A reporter's look inside the Senate chamber on the first day of the impeachment trial of President Trump.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NewsyThe WrapReutersMediaite

Trump impeachment trial TV audience drops 19% on second day

About 8.9 million TV viewers watched the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, the first day Democrats laid out their case...
Reuters India Also reported by •CBS NewsNews24ReutersNYTimes.com

