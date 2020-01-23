Global  

Michelle Carter, who encouraged boyfriend's suicide, released from jail early for good behavior

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 January 2020
Michelle Carter, the Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend, Conrad Roy, to kill himself has been released from jail in Bristol County.
News video: Michelle Carter being released from jail

Michelle Carter being released from jail 00:54

 A Plainville woman convicted in her boyfriend's suicide is being released from jail today.

Michelle Carter Released From Jail Early For Good Behavior [Video]Michelle Carter Released From Jail Early For Good Behavior

Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 for encouraging her boyfriend to follow through with a plan to kill himself.

Duration: 00:55

Woman convicted of goading boyfriend to suicide released from prison early [Video]Woman convicted of goading boyfriend to suicide released from prison early

Michelle Carter was released early from a Massachusetts prison on Thursday, after she was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Duration: 00:50


Michelle Carter, of texting suicide case, is leaving jail

BOSTON (AP) — A woman convicted of manslaughter for urging her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in 2014 is set to leave jail Thursday morning. The impending...
Seattle Times

Michelle Carter, woman convicted in texting suicide case, to be released early from prison because of good behavior: officials

Michelle Carter, the Massachusetts woman convicted of encouraging her boyfriend to commit suicide in 2014,  will be released from prison sometime next week...
FOXNews.com

EX_travis_UAL

TRV RT @NBCNews: Michelle Carter, woman who encouraged boyfriend to kill himself, released from jail after less than a year behind bars. Carte… 1 minute ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/yIWu8HJOty Michelle Carter, the woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in a series of tex… https://t.co/2kgmKU1Xfd 2 minutes ago

LaurenLavelta

Lauren RT @shomaristone: Michelle Carter, convicted in texting suicide case, released from jail. Carter was denied parole in Sept., but her early… 2 minutes ago

FrontRowSeat42

F.Y.I. Michelle Carter, who encouraged boyfriend's suicide, released from jail early for good behavior https://t.co/c0NbC3YXxV via @usatoday 3 minutes ago

dielikeits1999

Fletcher The Flexer RT @BuzzFeedNews: Michelle Carter, who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself, was released from prison early. https://t.co/8kA0AbGRZS 17 minutes ago

