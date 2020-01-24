Global  

Aussie Barty secures 1st spot in Australian Open’s 4th round

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty is starting to feel right at home at Melbourne Park. The top-ranked Aussie was the first player to secure a spot in the fourth round of the Australian Open, and thinks she’s starting to regain the momentum that helped get her to the top of the rankings and a […]
News video: Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open

Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open 01:09

 World number one Ashleigh Barty says she's well prepared ahead of her home Australian Open after her "special" victory in Adelaide last week.

