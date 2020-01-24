Global  

South Korea's push for tourism in North poses tricky balancing act

Reuters Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
South Korea's push to resume tourism with the North is aimed at resetting border ties, but must overcome Pyongyang's skepticism and chart a careful course around U.S. efforts to pressure leader Kim Jong-un into eliminating his nuclear arsenal.
News video: North Korea Bans Chinese Tourism Over Coronavirus Fears

North Korea Bans Chinese Tourism Over Coronavirus Fears 00:36

 Several foreign tour operators said North Korea will begin banning foreign tourists starting Wednesday. According to Reuters, the ban is in response to the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak in China. The virus has killed nine people and spread to several countries including Japan, Thailand, and...

