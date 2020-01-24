Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Jon Voight calls for 'highest prayers' for President Donald Trump amid impeachment trial

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Jon Voight called on "Jesus, Moses, and all saints" to pray for President Donald Trump in a new Twitter video.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Impeachment Trial: Republicans, Democrats In Fierce Debate Over Rules

Impeachment Trial: Republicans, Democrats In Fierce Debate Over Rules 02:08

 Both sides are invoking the trial of President Bill Clinton as precedent as President Donald Trump's impeachment trial begins; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrats Finish Opening Arguments, Trump's Lawyers Start Saturday [Video]Democrats Finish Opening Arguments, Trump's Lawyers Start Saturday

House impeachment managers finished their opening arguments in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Friday with an impassioned plea for a fair trial. Mr. Trump's lawyers will start their..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:32Published

Impeachment Trial: Democrats Wrap Up Opening Statements [Video]Impeachment Trial: Democrats Wrap Up Opening Statements

Democrats wrapped up their opening arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Friday night; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trial highlights: Democrats roll out case as senators fidget

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats opened arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial Wednesday, urging skeptical Republican senators to vote to...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CTV News

History’s Clues To Democrats’ Nominee For The White House – OpEd

By Andrew Hammond* With US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial now underway in the Senate, the Democratic presidential candidate nomination contest...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.