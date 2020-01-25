Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

For Novak Djokovic, the Goal Is Still Titles, but ‘More Than That’

NYTimes.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Of the Big Three in men’s tennis, Roger Federer is the pleaser and Rafael Nadal is the fighter. Call Djokovic the searcher.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grand Slams in the Open era: Who has the most titles? [Video]Grand Slams in the Open era: Who has the most titles?

As players compete for the first major title of 2020 in Melbourne, we look at which players hold the most Grand Slams in the Open era.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

The Best of Autocomplete 2019: Funniest Moments from Stranger Things, Spider-Man and More [Video]The Best of Autocomplete 2019: Funniest Moments from Stranger Things, Spider-Man and More

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Dove Cameron, Jon Hamm, David Tennant, Novak Djokovic, Daniel Radcliffe, Sophie Turner, Jack Black, and much more answer the web's most searched..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 07:02Published


Tweets about this

FOASPORTS

Fans Of All Sports "For Novak Djokovic, the Goal Is Still Titles, but ‘More Than That’" by BY CHRISTOPHER CLAREY via NYT Follow us on… https://t.co/vCzgKlFhmv 11 seconds ago

remu10

sidi diallo New post (For Novak Djokovic, the Goal Is Still Titles, but ‘More Than That’) has been published on Trending News - https://t.co/ABSZP5a73b 15 minutes ago

NYTimesForFree

NYTimes for free For Novak Djokovic, the Goal Is Still Titles, but ‘More Than That’ https://t.co/uhS6Rq7T7G 17 minutes ago

Viraltrending17

Viral Trending For Novak Djokovic, the Goal Is Still Titles, but ‘More Than That’ https://t.co/kgATMpAw7x MONTE CARLO — Outside a… https://t.co/GwCygbBuoF 27 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines For Novak Djokovic, the Goal Is Still Titles, but ‘More Than That’ https://t.co/3I67DK29fr 29 minutes ago

NewsShamel

ShamelNews For Novak Djokovic, the Goal Is Still Titles, but ‘More Than That’ https://t.co/gdXlfWQBS1 39 minutes ago

garjunp

Azzubhai For Novak Djokovic, the Goal Is Still Titles, but ‘More Than That’ by BY CHRISTOPHER CLAREY https://t.co/sDKyb4xmQ0 https://t.co/5vQTWY4pkd 39 minutes ago

Smashgroundsprt

Smashground Sports "For Novak Djokovic, the Goal Is Still Titles, but ‘More Than That’" by BY CHRISTOPHER CLAREY via NYT New York Times https://t.co/f4pDRHPgdH 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.