Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mucho Gusto runs away, wins the $3 million Pegasus World Cup

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Irad Ortiz Jr.’s move paid off, and Mucho Gusto’s earnings more than doubled in a couple of minutes. Ortiz made a last-minute decision to take the mount aboard Mucho Gusto, and picked the right time to let the 4-year-old kick into high gear Saturday in the $3 million Pegasus World […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Omaha Beach installed as big favorite in the Pegasus

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Omaha Beach has been installed as the favorite for Saturday’s $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the final race of his...
Seattle Times

2020 Pegasus World Cup predictions: Expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

Omaha Beach, Spun to Run, and Mucho Gusto are all favorites, but does our expert think they can win?
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

KennyWadeMusic

Kenny Wade Mucho Gusto runs away, wins the $3 million Pegasus World Cup https://t.co/q9PtJO3Osd #HorseRacing… https://t.co/IzEajxPPtA 3 minutes ago

wowk13sports

WOWK #13SportsZone Mucho Gusto runs away, wins the $3 million Pegasus World Cup https://t.co/BX6chbXig8 11 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News Mucho Gusto runs away, wins the $3 million Pegasus World Cup https://t.co/UbusOc1Uko 24 minutes ago

MidAtlanticHors

Mid-Atlantic HORSE Mucho Gusto runs away, wins the $3 million Pegasus World Cup https://t.co/nAjHbMu5ke via @LancFarming 25 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Mucho Gusto runs away, wins the $3 million Pegasus World Cup https://t.co/atkIntWGpc 26 minutes ago

Local4Sports

Local 4 Sports Mucho Gusto runs away, wins the $3 million Pegasus World Cup https://t.co/vAOrgw7VUg 32 minutes ago

rhernandezy

Roberto E. Hernández RT @G_Cocchiarella: Mucho Gusto runs away with the Pegasus World Cup. Mr Freeze 2nd, War Story 3rd, and Diamond Oops 4th. 10-8-7-3 https://… 1 hour ago

Riki_vodka

🐴Ricky✈️ RT @TwinSpires: Mucho Gusto runs away with the Pegasus World Cup under Irad Ortiz Jr. for Bob Baffert! 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.