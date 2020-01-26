Global  

Sofia Kenin stops Coco Gauff in Australian Open’s 4th round

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff’s latest history-making Grand Slam run at age 15 ended with a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-0 loss in the Australian Open’s fourth round to Sofia Kenin on Sunday. Like Gauff, Kenin is a young — although, at 21, not quite as young — American and she reached her first major […]
 Delray Beach-native Coco Gauff has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. It was the second upset with hours on Rod Laver Arena.

