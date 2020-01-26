King, replica trophy, doco snippet part of Margaret Court grand slam recognition
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () Margaret Court will be presented with a replica Australian Open trophy while a snippet of a documentary on her tennis career – that includes an interview with fierce rival Billie Jean King – will be shown as part of the Australian Open's recognition of the 50-year anniversary of Court's calendar-year grand slam.
The Supreme Court will not hear a case involving Facebook and its facial recognition technology for photos, leaving it open to multi-billion dollar lawsuits from its users. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has..
After all the talk of smoke and Margaret Court's grand slam 'recognition' finally it's time to play tennis. Ashleigh Barty, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams... The Age Also reported by •Brisbane Times