King, replica trophy, doco snippet part of Margaret Court grand slam recognition

The Age Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
King, replica trophy, doco snippet part of Margaret Court grand slam recognitionMargaret Court will be presented with a replica Australian Open trophy while a snippet of a documentary on her tennis career – that includes an interview with fierce rival Billie Jean King – will be shown as part of the Australian Open's recognition of the 50-year anniversary of Court's calendar-year grand slam.
