‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs Trump’s Impeachment Trial

NYTimes.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
The host Adam Driver also played his “Star Wars” character, Kylo Ren, in another sendup of “Undercover Boss.”
News video: Impeachment Trial: Democrats Wrap Up Opening Statements

Impeachment Trial: Democrats Wrap Up Opening Statements 01:26

 Democrats wrapped up their opening arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Friday night; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team [Video]Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team

Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats&apos; efforts to remove the president from office would set a &quot;very, very..

Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense [Video]Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense

President Trump's lawyers charged into the impeachment trial defense Saturday, accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election and prevent him from running in 2020; Natalie Brand reports for..

Jon Lovitz Plays Trump's Impeachment Attorney Alan Dershowitz in 'SNL' Cold Open - Watch!

Jon Lovitz is back on Saturday Night Live! The 62-year-old former cast member made a special appearance as President Trump‘s impeachment trial attorney Alan...
Colbert Breaks Down How He Thinks Mitch McConnell Is Fixing Trump’s Impeachment Trial (Video)

Colbert Breaks Down How He Thinks Mitch McConnell Is Fixing Trump’s Impeachment Trial (Video)Like many of you, Stephen Colbert isn’t too happy about the way Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is handling the Donald Trump impeachment, and on...
The Wrap

