‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Jon Lovitz is back on Saturday Night Live! The 62-year-old former cast member made a special appearance as President Trump‘s impeachment trial attorney Alan...

Colbert Breaks Down How He Thinks Mitch McConnell Is Fixing Trump’s Impeachment Trial (Video) Like many of you, Stephen Colbert isn’t too happy about the way Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is handling the Donald Trump impeachment, and on...

The Wrap 5 days ago



