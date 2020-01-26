Global  

Boeing successfully completes 777X maiden flight

WorldNews Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Boeing successfully completes 777X maiden flightBoeing successfully completed the first test flight of its much-anticipated 777X widebody jet, marking a rare bright spot for the embattled plane maker following the crisis of its smaller grounded 737 Max model. The US plane maker had originally scheduled the flight for January 23, but was forced to delay it twice due to poor weather conditions at its production facility in Everett, Washington, outside of Seattle. The third attempt to test the world's largest twin-engine jetliner went ahead on Saturday, when the 777X undertook a nearly four hour flight before landing in Boeing Field. “It’s a proud day for us,” Stan Deal, the chief executive of Boeing’s commercial airplane unit, said. “It...
News video: Boeing’s 777X takes off on first flight

Boeing’s 777X takes off on first flight 01:11

 Boeing began the maiden flight on Saturday of the world&apos;s largest twin-engined jetliner as the embattled planemaker steps up competition with European rival Airbus in a respite from a crisis over its smaller 737 MAX. Jillian Kitchener has more.

