China's cabinet to extend Lunar New Year holidays: state broadcaster

Reuters Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
China's cabinet announced it will extend the Lunar New Year holidays to Feb. 2, to strengthen the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, state broadcaster CCTV reported early on Monday.
News video: Wuhan suspends public transport amid virus outbreak

Wuhan suspends public transport amid virus outbreak 01:43

 WUHAN, CHINA — Authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan have shut down public transport to stop the spread of a new strain of coronavirus. All flight and passenger train services in and out of Wuhan have temporarily been stopped as of Thursday, January 23, BBC News reports. Public buses, subways...

Hong Kong leader declares virus emergency, halts visits to mainland China

Hong Kong leader declares virus emergency, halts visits to mainland ChinaSchools, now on Lunar New Year holidays, would remain shut until Feb. 17, while inbound and outbound flights and high speed rail trips between Hong Kong and...
Jerusalem Post

Asia gold demand tepid as holidays, virus threat choke activity

Physical gold demand was subdued in major Asian hubs this week on account of the Lunar New Year holidays, with growing fears the coronavirus outbreak in China...
Reuters India

