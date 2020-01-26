China's cabinet to extend Lunar New Year holidays: state broadcaster
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () China's cabinet announced it will extend the Lunar New Year holidays to Feb. 2, to strengthen the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, state broadcaster CCTV reported early on Monday.
WUHAN, CHINA — Authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan have shut down public transport to stop the spread of a new strain of coronavirus.
All flight and passenger train services in and out of Wuhan have temporarily been stopped as of Thursday, January 23, BBC News reports. Public buses, subways...