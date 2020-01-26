Global  

Fans mourn Kobe Bryant at his alma mater, Lower Merion High School near Philly: 'Aces Nation has lost its heartbeat'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 January 2020
Lower Merion High School, Kobe Bryant's alma mater outside Philadelphia, named its gym after Bryant, and he remained supporter of basketball teams.
News video: 'Talent Level Was Unreal': High School Basketball Referee Recalls Kobe Bryant's Playing Days At Lower Merion High School

'Talent Level Was Unreal': High School Basketball Referee Recalls Kobe Bryant's Playing Days At Lower Merion High School 01:17

 Matt Petrillo reports.

Alicia Keys Opens Grammys With Musical Tribute To Kobe Bryant [Video]Alicia Keys Opens Grammys With Musical Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Alicia Keys hosted the 2020 Grammys and opened the award show with a musical tribute to Kobe Bryant. According to CNN, she and Boys II Men sang “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.” Keys..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

Memorial For NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Continues To Grow Outside Lower Merion High School [Video]Memorial For NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Continues To Grow Outside Lower Merion High School

Joe Holden reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:36Published


Lower Merion High School community mourns the death of Kobe Bryant

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday. Lower Merion High School, Bryant's alma mater, released a statement upon learning of his...
Delawareonline

When 19,000 Chinese fans crashed Kobe Bryant's morning workout, he gave them his shirt and shoes

When 19,000 Chinese fans crashed Kobe Bryant's morning workout, he gave them his shirt and shoes** · *Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.* · *The basketball superstar was especially popular in China because he made time for fans.* ·...
Business Insider Also reported by •FOX SportsCBS NewsDelawareonlineMid-Day

