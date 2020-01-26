Global  

What we know about crash that killed NBA, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Tragedy struck the sports world Sunday with news of Kobe Bryant's death. What we know about the California helicopter crash that killed nine people.
News video: NBA legend Kobe Bryant dead in LA-area helicopter crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant dead in LA-area helicopter crash 02:46

 The former Los Angeles Laker and his daughter Gianna died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas that killed several others.

‘Our City Lost A Great Man’: Magic Johnson In ‘Disbelief’ Following Death Of Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna [Video]‘Our City Lost A Great Man’: Magic Johnson In ‘Disbelief’ Following Death Of Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna

Magic Johnson on Sunday expressed his deep grief and disbelief amid the death of Kobe Bryant. Jim Hill reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 22:26Published

Sixers Release Statement Mourning Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant [Video]Sixers Release Statement Mourning Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

Reaction throughout the sports landscape poured in on Sunday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:32Published


BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter Crash

BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter CrashThe entire world is in shock right now. Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar and NBA icon Kobe Bryant has reportedly died. Big Facts: According to reports, the...
Also reported by •IndiaTimesSeattle TimesUSATODAY.comJapan TodayHindu

'He could score from anywhere': Fans remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant

On Saturday night – just hours before Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash – fellow basketball legend LeBron James reflected on having just overtaken...
Independent


Tweets about this

KGETnews

KGET 17 News WHAT WE KNOW: It has been about six hours since the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a helicopter cr… https://t.co/WKNzrzLlAJ 8 seconds ago

sonjamm73

💫💥ozcovfefe💥💫⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @tribunal_watch: Connect Kobe... Clinton... Obama LA pervert power broker...? Play with fire you get burned? Think they care about a… 1 minute ago

KenHicken

keñ_c_hickeñ @FredThePet @JellyBeets @loucrativee @ron2xgab @Acyn Spammed it several times? What? Today? I wouldn't know, frankl… https://t.co/mhiqwGcTmg 7 minutes ago

AriDaDom

Queen Ari 👑👊🏽 My entire mood today just shut down since hearing about that helicopter crash. I didn’t have to know them personall… https://t.co/bl4XdrzvPZ 8 minutes ago

destrinap

DPANM RT @enews: BREAKING: Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter accident. Here is everything we know about what happened. https://t.co/hku9JgyzQ… 9 minutes ago

Mr_24seven

Awesome❗️ What do you say to your kid when you know the helicopter is about to crash? 😔 9 minutes ago

kercyyn

ker$$y 🕺🏾 RT @semajbmorrow: The saddest part about all this***is in a helicopter crash you’re literally watching yourself plunge to your death and… 10 minutes ago

itsRobbINS97

tanner i don’t know much about basketball much less a solid opinion about kobe bryant but holy***i feel terrible most o… https://t.co/9d79mYhi5r 13 minutes ago

