What we know about crash that killed NBA, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

KGET 17 News WHAT WE KNOW: It has been about six hours since the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a helicopter cr… https://t.co/WKNzrzLlAJ 8 seconds ago 💫💥ozcovfefe💥💫⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @tribunal_watch: Connect Kobe... Clinton... Obama LA pervert power broker...? Play with fire you get burned? Think they care about a… 1 minute ago keñ_c_hickeñ @FredThePet @JellyBeets @loucrativee @ron2xgab @Acyn Spammed it several times? What? Today? I wouldn't know, frankl… https://t.co/mhiqwGcTmg 7 minutes ago Queen Ari 👑👊🏽 My entire mood today just shut down since hearing about that helicopter crash. I didn’t have to know them personall… https://t.co/bl4XdrzvPZ 8 minutes ago DPANM RT @enews: BREAKING: Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter accident. Here is everything we know about what happened. https://t.co/hku9JgyzQ… 9 minutes ago Awesome❗️ What do you say to your kid when you know the helicopter is about to crash? 😔 9 minutes ago ker$$y 🕺🏾 RT @semajbmorrow: The saddest part about all this***is in a helicopter crash you’re literally watching yourself plunge to your death and… 10 minutes ago tanner i don’t know much about basketball much less a solid opinion about kobe bryant but holy***i feel terrible most o… https://t.co/9d79mYhi5r 13 minutes ago