Democrats demand Bolton testify after NYT report Trump directly told him Ukraine aid tied to investigations

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump told John Bolton he wanted to freeze military aid to Ukraine until it investigated his Democratic rivals, a report said.
News video: John Bolton Claims He Witnessed Pres. Trump Giving Order To Withhold Aid To Ukraine

John Bolton Claims He Witnessed Pres. Trump Giving Order To Withhold Aid To Ukraine 01:16

 A leaked manuscript from the former Trump Administration's national security advisor is working on a book. A leaked manuscript alleges he was there when Pres. Trump said he was withholding aid to Ukraine.

Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim [Video]Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim

Donald Trump's lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump's deal with Ukraine was, in..

Romney Says It's 'Increasingly Likely' Bolton Will Be Asked To Testify [Video]Romney Says It's 'Increasingly Likely' Bolton Will Be Asked To Testify

John Bolton reportedly alleges in an upcoming book that President Trump admitted to withholding aid from Ukraine for political gain.

Democrats demand Bolton testimony after report his book says Trump tied Ukraine aid to Biden probe

Democrats demand Bolton testimony after report his book says Trump tied Ukraine aid to Biden probe
Bolton book's bombshell: Trump linked Ukraine aid to the quid pro quo

If they ask, what he'll tell If Senate Republicans and Donald Trump's lawyers still want to resist the Democrats' demand to bring in John Bolton as a witness in...
