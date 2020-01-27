Global  

'This is a game-changer': John Bolton revelations upend Trump's impeachment trial

The Age Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The revelations about John Bolton's book have shaken up Trump's Senate impeachment trial, which appeared to be moving toward a speedy acquittal.
News video: Latest On Impeachment Of President Trump

Latest On Impeachment Of President Trump 02:12

 Democrats are ratcheting up the pressure for former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify at the president's trial.

'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney [Video]'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney

U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Schumer says 'John Bolton has the evidence' urges senate to call impeachment trial witnesses

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that senior administration officials must testify in President Trump's impeachment trial after a report...
Reuters India

John Bolton facing fresh calls to testify in impeachment trial amid claims Trump wanted to withhold Ukraine aid


Telegraph.co.uk Also reported by •Daily CallerNews24CBS NewsReutersUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this

birdgirl1001

Dr. Melissa Bird RT @IndivisibleTeam: This is a game-changer and puts enormous pressure on Republican senators to allow firsthand witnesses like John Bolton… 37 seconds ago

says_kim

Kaye Warren @MSNBC Whether due to age, gender, incompetence or just wishful thinking on @RepZoeLofgren's part, a book is hardly… https://t.co/G9Nm5RJbpg 8 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web 'This is a game-changer': John Bolton revelations upend Trump's impeachment trial https://t.co/a2FqQeha4N https://t.co/a5mS4A1bHd 14 minutes ago

