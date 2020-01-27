Global  

Auschwitz Survivors Warn of Rising Global Anti-Semitism During 75th Anniversary of the Camp’s Liberation

TIME Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
News video: Holocaust survivors walk through gates on Auschwitz liberation anniversary

Holocaust survivors walk through gates on Auschwitz liberation anniversary 00:43

 Auschwitz survivors — alongside their families — returned to the concentration camp in Oświęcim, Poland, on the 75th anniversary of its liberation. The presidents of Poland and Israel were also in attendance to honor the Auschwitz liberation.

Recent related videos from verified sources

International Holocaust Remembrance Day [Video]International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Today marks the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published

Survivors Mark 75th Anniversary Of Auschwitz Liberation [Video]Survivors Mark 75th Anniversary Of Auschwitz Liberation

The death camp in Poland was one of the most notorious set up by Germany during WWII. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'The Last Ones' : Listening to survivors of the concentration camp

FRANCE 24 commemorates the 75th anniversary of the camp's liberation with "The Last Ones", a series of portraits of the camp's last survivors by documentary...
France 24 Also reported by •CBS News

Auschwitz survivors warn of rising anti-Semitism 75 years on

OSWIECIM, Poland (AP) — Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp gathered Monday for commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of its liberation,...
SeattlePI.com

