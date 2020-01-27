Global  

Kobe Bryant: youth icon, global influencer, Oscar winner and NBA legend

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant wasn't just an NBA legend. He was a father, a husband, a youth icon, a global influencer and even an Oscar winner.
News video: Alicia Keys And Boyz II Men Pay Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Alicia Keys And Boyz II Men Pay Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant 00:28

 Hours following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, Grammys host Alicia Keys took the stage to pay tribute to the NBA legend along with a performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” with Boyz II Men.

Fans Flock To Staples Center To Mourn Loss Of Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant [Video]Fans Flock To Staples Center To Mourn Loss Of Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

Fans of Kobe Bryant are mourning across the Southern California and the world after his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:05Published

Bakersfield community mourns death of legendary NBA all-star Kobe Bryant [Video]Bakersfield community mourns death of legendary NBA all-star Kobe Bryant

Bakersfield community mourns death of legendary NBA all-star Kobe Bryant

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:11Published


2020 Grammys: Quavo Recalls Meeting Kobe Bryant and His Daughter GiGi

Reactions from musicians affected by the shocking death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant continued tonight (Jan. 26) before the 2020 Grammys ​on the red...
Billboard.com Also reported by •Daily StarFOX Sportsazcentral.com

Kobe Bryant’s legacy at NBA and Granity Studios

Over his 20-season NBA career, Kobe Bryant became known as the league's big shot taker. But after his retirement in 2016, he traded slam dunks for storytelling,...
CBS News

