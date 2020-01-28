Global  

Miller leads Canucks past Blues 3-1 for 9th straight at home

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller scored twice in the second period to help the Vancouver Canucks rally from an early deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 Monday night. Bo Horvat also scored as the Canucks won their ninth straight at home, and 12 in the last 15 overall. Jake Virtanen and […]
Pearson leads Canucks past Sharks and into 1st in Central

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Tanner Pearson scored on the power play and had an assist as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-1 on...
Seattle Times


