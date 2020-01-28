|
U.S. military recovers remains from Afghanistan plane crash: defense official
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The United States has recovered the remains of individuals from a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan, a U.S. defense official said on Tuesday.
