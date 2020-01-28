Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

U.S. military recovers remains from Afghanistan plane crash: defense official

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The United States has recovered the remains of individuals from a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan, a U.S. defense official said on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How Iran accidentally killed 176 people on Flight PS 752 [Video]How Iran accidentally killed 176 people on Flight PS 752

TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran's military on Saturday admitted that its air defense system had shot down Ukraine's Flight 752 by mistake. Citing Iranian official statements, the New York Times said the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:18Published

Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident [Video]Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident

TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran has admitted to accidently shooting down a Ukranian airplane on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members onboard. According to the Guardian, Ukraine International..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bodies recovered from U.S. military plane crash in Taliban territory

Officials are disputing the Taliban’s claims that it brought down a U.S. military plane in Afghanistan. The aircraft crashed on Monday after the pilot declared...
CBS News

US army investigates mystery plane crash in eastern Afghanistan

A plane crashed in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province Monday, officials said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were on board, or if it was a...
France 24 Also reported by •Deutsche WelleJerusalem PostBrisbane TimesReutersSifyJapan TodayIndiaTimes

Tweets about this

GrinchyPJ

Grinchy, Paula J RT @truestory24: US Military Reportedly Recovers Remains From Its Afghanistan Plane Crash : https://t.co/Hlh1oW3JW6 via @SputnikInt 11 seconds ago

moha__barakat

Mohamad Barakat RT @Reuters: U.S. military recovers remains from a Monday plane crash in Afghanistan and is in the process of verifying the identities - de… 18 seconds ago

myself1234567

myself RT @SputnikInt: URGENT: US military reportedly recovers remains from its Afghanistan plane crash https://t.co/ZveW004SfC https://t.co/UQ6K5… 38 seconds ago

SunilKumarAus

Sunil Kumar U.S. military recovers remains from Afghanistan plane crash: defense official https://t.co/PZ1W5JhEGy 54 seconds ago

Apex_WW

Apex The #UnitedStates has recovered the remains of individuals from a #US military aircraft that crashed in… https://t.co/FLQXLdmP0q 1 minute ago

Reuters

Reuters U.S. military recovers remains from a Monday plane crash in Afghanistan and is in the process of verifying the iden… https://t.co/cad5Los5PU 2 minutes ago

SurvRep

𝚂𝚞𝚛𝚟𝚎𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚎 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚝𝚎 𝚁𝚎𝚙𝚘𝚛𝚝 Reuters: #worldNews U.S. military recovers remains from Afghanistan plane crash: defense official… https://t.co/7nr1LpmwUq 4 minutes ago

Weutews

Weutews Haiiii! U.S. miwitawy wecovews wemains fwom Afghanistan pwane cwash: defence officiaw ;3 https://t.co/iDNjqszuCu 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.