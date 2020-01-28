Global  

Fotis Dulos, Charged With Killing His Wife, Jennifer, Attempts Suicide

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Mr. Dulos apparently tried to kill himself at home in Connecticut. His wife had gone missing after dropping off their five children at school.
News video: Fotis Dulos Hospitalized After Apparent Suicide Attempt

Fotis Dulos Hospitalized After Apparent Suicide Attempt 03:27

 Fotis Dulos, the man charged with the murder of his estranged wife, apparently tried to take his own life Tuesday; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Fotis Dulos In Critical Condition After Being Found In His Home [Video]Fotis Dulos In Critical Condition After Being Found In His Home

Police say Fotis Dulos, accused of murder in the disappearance of Jennoifer Dulos, was found unresponsive in his car in his garage after missing a court appearance. He was rushed to the hospital to be..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:27Published

Fotis Dulos On Strict House Arrest After Tampering With Memorial To Jennifer Dulos [Video]Fotis Dulos On Strict House Arrest After Tampering With Memorial To Jennifer Dulos

There are new restrictions put on the Connecticut man accused of killing his estranged wife after what the judge called a "stupid" move; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fotis Dulos ordered to strict home confinement after taking items from estranged wife's memorial

A Connecticut judge on Thursday warned Fotis Dulos, charged with killing his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos, to strict home confinement after allegations surfaced...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS 2

CaleMom

🏈sabss2314 🥊🏋️‍♂️🧘‍♀️ RT @6abc: #BREAKING: Fotis Dulos, the man charged with murdering his estranged wife, Jennifer, has been found unresponsive at his Connectic… 4 minutes ago

thedayct

The Day Fotis Dulos, charged with murdering his missing wife, is being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning and is in crit… https://t.co/TrvrdoBSdz 6 minutes ago

nised72

🦋Denise🦋 Fotis Dulos hospitalized after being found unresponsive at Connecticut home https://t.co/9y3LC7iu8e Charged with… https://t.co/HjqjUtM6mi 13 minutes ago

ElserCyndi

Cyndi Elser Just Heard that Fotis Dulos the husband of Missing Jennifer Dulos tried to commit Suicide. He is in critical Condit… https://t.co/17PPbTQuFL 14 minutes ago

SJosephWriter

Samantha Joseph It's a dark day for lawyers defending Fotis Dulos, a Connecticut man charged with murder after his wife's disappear… https://t.co/eP1etgGcE8 17 minutes ago

TeshawnEdmonds

Teshawn Le💜arr Edmonds RT @TwitterMoments: Fotis Dulos has been charged with capital murder in the case of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos. https://t.co… 19 minutes ago

DinwillyWilly

Willy RT @thedailybeast: UPDATE: Despite initial reports that Fotis Dulos was found dead at home after attempting suicide, his lawyer told report… 21 minutes ago

pat_shanks

Pat Shanks RT @MariaBonanno9: They found him inside his garage with “obvious signs of medical distress,” Farmington Police spokesman Lt. Tim McKenzie… 28 minutes ago

