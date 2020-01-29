Coronavirus stokes Asian discrimination fears in Canada's biggest city
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () Canada has identified only three cases of the new coronavirus so far, but there are fears a more serious outbreak could stoke anti-Asian sentiment in scenes reminiscent of the SARS epidemic that killed dozens in the Toronto area in the early 2000s.
Canada confirmed its first "presumptive" case of the deadly coronavirus in Toronto on Saturday (January 25th) evening.
A man in his 50s, who had travelled to the Chinese city of Wuhan, was found at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital.
The patient is in stable condition and has been admitted to an...
Chinese New Year celebrations took place in central London this afternoon, despite growing fears about the coronavirus. Many people welcomed the Year of the Rat in the biggest celebration for the lunar..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
Equity indices finished in red on Monday following its Asian peers amid fears about the economic impact of China's spreading virus outbreak. The deadly... IndiaTimes Also reported by •CTV News •Reuters •RTTNews
Flights to Moscow from the Chinese city of Wuhan have been suspended over fears about the spread of a previously unknown coronavirus strain, Interfax news agency... Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters
