Lev Parnas wants to see Senate impeachment hearing Wednesday
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — An associate of Rudy Giuliani who is awaiting trial on charges that he made illegal campaign contributions has a ticket to Wednesday’s U.S. Senate impeachment trial, but he still probably can’t go. Joseph Bondy, a lawyer for Lev Parnas, wrote to a New York judge Tuesday to ask if his bail […]
Lev Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trump's political rivals, said he 'absolutely' has more evidence that would implicate President Trump.