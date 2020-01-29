Global  

Lev Parnas wants to see Senate impeachment hearing Wednesday

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — An associate of Rudy Giuliani who is awaiting trial on charges that he made illegal campaign contributions has a ticket to Wednesday’s U.S. Senate impeachment trial, but he still probably can’t go. Joseph Bondy, a lawyer for Lev Parnas, wrote to a New York judge Tuesday to ask if his bail […]
News video: Parnas says he has more evidence to 'implicate' Trump

Parnas says he has more evidence to 'implicate' Trump 01:32

 Lev Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trump's political rivals, said he 'absolutely' has more evidence that would implicate President Trump.

Trump acquitted by a divided Senate [Video]Trump acquitted by a divided Senate

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided..

U.S. Senate acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment [Video]U.S. Senate acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided..

Lev Parnas makes a scene at impeachment trial, telling senators: 'Call me'

President Trump's impeachment trial continued Wednesday with a media spectacle as Lev Parnas, an indicted Rudy Giuliani associate, showed up at the Capitol...
FOXNews.com

Lev Parnas' plan to show up at Trump's Senate impeachment trial prompts even more confusion

Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has been granted permission to attend the Senate impeachment trial on...
FOXNews.com


