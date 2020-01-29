Lev Parnas wants to see Senate impeachment hearing Wednesday

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Trump acquitted by a divided Senate President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:26Published 17 minutes ago U.S. Senate acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:33Published 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Lev Parnas makes a scene at impeachment trial, telling senators: 'Call me' President Trump's impeachment trial continued Wednesday with a media spectacle as Lev Parnas, an indicted Rudy Giuliani associate, showed up at the Capitol...

FOXNews.com 1 week ago



Lev Parnas' plan to show up at Trump's Senate impeachment trial prompts even more confusion Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has been granted permission to attend the Senate impeachment trial on...

FOXNews.com 1 week ago





Tweets about this