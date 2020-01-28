Global  

Antonio Brown after being put on house arrest: I finally got some freedom

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
What I'm Hearing: We caught up with Antonio Brown outside the courthouse.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Antonio Brown No Longer On House Arrest

Antonio Brown No Longer On House Arrest 02:29

 CBS4's Joan Murray reports a judge ruled Brown could have his ankle monitor removed.

Antonio Brown's Bail [Video]Antonio Brown's Bail

Brown currently faces three charges after turning himself in following an arrest warrant issued in Broward County.

Credit: Sports Wire     Duration: 01:03Published

Antonio Brown Granted Bail While Facing 3 Charges [Video]Antonio Brown Granted Bail While Facing 3 Charges

Antonio Brown Granted Bail While Facing 3 Charges Brown currently faces three charges after turning himself in following an arrest warrant issued in Broward County. The charges include felony..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published


Judge frees NFL star Antonio Brown from house arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge freed NFL free agent Antonio Brown from house arrest Tuesday, allowing him to travel freely as he awaits trial on...
Seattle Times

Judge frees NFL star Antonio Brown from house arrest

Judge frees NFL star Antonio Brown from house arrestNFL free agent Antonio Brown has been freed from house arrest as he awaits trial on charges that he attacked the driver of a moving truck
FOX Sports


