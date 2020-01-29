Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Super Bowl > The best Super Bowl halftime show costumes, from Beyonce to Madonna

The best Super Bowl halftime show costumes, from Beyonce to Madonna

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The best Super Bowl halftime show costumes, from Beyonce to MadonnaThe Super Bowl is almost here! To celebrate, we rounded up some of the best halftime show looks through the years, from Beyonce to Lady Gaga and more.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Super Bowl performers inspire Latino artists

Super Bowl performers inspire Latino artists 01:29

 Palm Beach County Latina dancers are excited for what's expected to be a show-stopping performance.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fans Praise Jennifer Lopez, Shakira for Powerful Statements During Super Bowl Halftime Show | THR News [Video]Fans Praise Jennifer Lopez, Shakira for Powerful Statements During Super Bowl Halftime Show | THR News

Fans Praise Jennifer Lopez, Shakira for Powerful Statements During Super Bowl Halftime Show | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

Cardi B Loves That Shakira Sang 'I Like It' at the Super Bowl [Video]Cardi B Loves That Shakira Sang 'I Like It' at the Super Bowl

Cardi B Loves That Shakira Sang 'I Like It' at the Super Bowl In an Instagram video, the 27-year-old expressed her excitement at hearing the tune played during the halftime show. Even though Cardi..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The 10 best Super Bowl halftime shows of all time, from Beyonce to Katy Perry

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will be taking the stage midway through tonight's ceremony
Independent Also reported by •MashableE! OnlineBillboard.comMediaiteUSATODAY.com

Yes, that was Jennifer Lopez's daughter singing at the Super Bowl halftime show

Jennifer Lopez was joined by a truly special guest during her Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday: Her 11-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz.  Muñiz's...
Mashable Also reported by •E! OnlineBillboard.comJust JaredUSATODAY.comDaily StarHindu

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.