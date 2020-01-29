Global  

Miami police searching for missing baby after three women found dead

WorldNews Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Miami police searching for missing baby after three women found deadPolice are searching for a missing baby after three women were found dead on Tuesday in a South Florida home. Investigators believe the newborn boy, called Andrew, is with his father. Police have named him on Twitter as Ernesto Caballeiro, 49. Miami-Dade police spokesman Chris Thomas said that they weren’t immediately calling the man a suspect in the slayings. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now A search is under way in a southwestern Miami-Dade County neighbourhood. An amber alert has been issued with authorities asking people to look out for a 2001 White Chevy Express, with Florida...
News video: AMBER ALERT: Deputies search for blonde woman who witness says was seen inside vehicle of missing baby's dad

AMBER ALERT: Deputies search for blonde woman who witness says was seen inside vehicle of missing baby's dad 01:46

 Police are searching for a missing baby after three women were found dead Tuesday in a South Florida home, authorities said. Story: http://bit.ly/2RCU3Lt

Recent related news from verified sources

Florida police searching for missing newborn after father, 3 women found dead

A relative called police to a Florida home after finding three women shot dead and a one-week-old baby missing this week, authorities said.
CTV News

3 women found dead in South Florida; baby missing

MIAMI (AP) — Police are searching for a missing baby after three women were found dead Tuesday in a South Florida home, authorities said. Investigators believe...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Hindu

