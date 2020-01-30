Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a message for you: He doesn't care if you like him

Global  

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sent a message to the public Wednesday: 'My goal for the next decade isn't to be liked but to be understood.'
