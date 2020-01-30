Global  

Mike Shanahan: A proud papa as son Kyle seeks Super Bowl win

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
DENVER (AP) — Mike Shanahan has never been this nervous about a Super Bowl. It’s one thing to coach in the big game, quite another to watch your kid do it. Shanahan, who coached in four Super Bowls as an assistant before leading the Denver Broncos to back-to-back titles in the late 1990s with John […]
