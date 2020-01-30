Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Australian Open > Who is Sofia Kenin? Meet 21-year-old American who will play in Australian Open final

Who is Sofia Kenin? Meet 21-year-old American who will play in Australian Open final

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
American Sofia Kenin, 21, took out No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in straight sets and will play in the Australian Open final on Saturday vs. Garbiñe Muguruza.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win 00:36

 Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. "Got to get...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Roger Federer: 'lucky' Australian Open win [Video]Roger Federer: 'lucky' Australian Open win

Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was &quot;lucky&quot; to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be &quot;skiing in Switzerland.&quot; The..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open On Jan. 24, tennis legend Serena Williams was defeated by Qiang Wang in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Her loss came as a..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sofia Kenin enters Australian Open semifinals, to face Ash Barty

Sofia Kenin kept her game neat and tidy to see off big-hitting Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 at the Australian Open on Tuesday and reach her first Grand Slam...
Zee News Also reported by •Seattle TimesJapan TodayIndependentThe AgeBBC NewsMid-DayReutersReuters IndiaBBC SportESPNIndian Express

American Kenin stuns Australia's Barty to reach 1st major final at Aussie Open

So long in the shadows of other American tennis players, Sofia Kenin is into her first Grand Slam final at age 21 — and she beat the woman ranked No. 1 to get...
CBC.ca Also reported by •The AgeSeattle TimesBBC NewsMid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.