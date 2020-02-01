Global  

Jackson wins MVP as Ravens take 3 awards; Harbaugh top coach

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — Lamar Jackson’s stunning season not only earned him The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, but he won it unanimously. That’s right: The second-year quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens joins Tom Brady as the only players to receive every vote for MVP. Jackson drew all 50 votes from a nationwide panel […]
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has filed a trademark application for three phrases.

The Pro Football Writers of America has named Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh its 2019 NFL Coach of the Year.

MIAMI -- Lamar Jackson's stunning season not only earned him The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, but he won it unanimously.
