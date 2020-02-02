Tight end Vernon Davis retires after 14 NFL seasons

Global  

Seattle Times Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vernon Davis announced his retirement after 14 NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins that included winning a Super Bowl title. The 36-year-old said Monday he decided to retire because of the wear and year on his body. Davis said he’s walking away from football while his […]
Vernon Davis retires in pregame spot with Gronk

Redskins tight end Vernon Davis announced his retirement Sunday in a unique way, doing so in a Fox pregame spot with Rob Gronkowski.
ESPN

Vernon Davis announces retirement during Super Bowl pregame skit with Rob Gronkowski

Longtime San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis abruptly announced his retirement Sunday in a skit on Fox Sports with Rob Gronkowski.
USATODAY.com


