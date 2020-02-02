Tight end Vernon Davis retires after 14 NFL seasons

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vernon Davis announced his retirement after 14 NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins that included winning a Super Bowl title. The 36-year-old said Monday he decided to retire because of the wear and year on his body. Davis said he’s walking away from football while his […] 👓 View full article

