Senator Rubio bringing Uighur activist as State of the Union guest

Reuters Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio said on Monday he was bringing Rushan Abbas, an advocate for the rights of China's Uighur Muslim minority, as his guest for President Donald Trump's annual State of the Union address on Tuesday.
