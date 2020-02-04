Global  

'A floating prison': Diamond Princess cruise passengers on two-week coronavirus quarantine

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
"It's not going to be a luxury cruise; it's going to be like a floating prison," one quarantined Diamond Princess cruise guest wrote on Facebook.
News video: Deserted corridors aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship

Deserted corridors aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship 00:37

 A look around the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which after cases of coronavirus were confirmed on board has been put under quarantine in the Japanese port of Yokohama.

Briton on board quarantined coronavirus ship voices concerns over health monitoring [Video]Briton on board quarantined coronavirus ship voices concerns over health monitoring

A British man who is among 3,700 people under a coronavirus quarantine on a passenger ship in Japan has voiced concerns over ongoing monitoring for the disease on board. Health workers in the port city..

3,700 Cruise Ship Passengers Quarantined Onboard [Video]3,700 Cruise Ship Passengers Quarantined Onboard

Staff on the cruise ship Diamond Princess got some viral news on Thursday.

Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan after passenger tests positive for coronavirus

The Diamond Princess cruise ship is under quarantine in Japan amid news a passenger tested positive for coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

Kiwi on board cruise ship has coronavirus

Kiwi on board cruise ship has coronavirusA New Zealander on board a cruise ship has tested positive for coronavirus.New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Trade said it was giving consular assistance...
New Zealand Herald

azcentral 'A floating prison': Diamond Princess cruise passengers on two-week coronavirus quarantine https://t.co/RTHa2B8FaP 44 minutes ago

Christopher Johnson RT @MarieN2428: @PrincessCruises please contact the doctor on the Diamond Princess to find out which people are Type 1 Diabetics. Hypoglyce… 7 hours ago

Miss Marie 🇺🇸❤️ @PrincessCruises please contact the doctor on the Diamond Princess to find out which people are Type 1 Diabetics. H… https://t.co/A77DE8qN6T 14 hours ago

Big Apple Infidel 🔴 @NYDailyNews Diamond Princess, the floating prison of death! Can't wait for the movie to be made. 2 days ago

